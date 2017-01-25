Oprah Winfrey said 20 years ago that she “wanted to be Mary Tyler Moore.”

Winfrey got to meet her idol when Moore, who died on Wednesday at the age of 80, surprised the TV host during a 1997 Oprah Winfrey Show segment devoted to the Mary Tyler Moore Show star.

“When I was just starting out in TV, I was inspired by one woman whose show I never missed. I mean, never,” Winfrey said. “I tuned in every week just to see her turn the world on with her smile.”

Winfrey then recalled in recreating the iconic title sequence from The Mary Tyler Moore Show in 1993 — and getting a surprise phone call from Moore herself. “Mary, if you would have showed up here, I would have just died,” Winfrey confessed.

Just as that clip ended, Moore did show up, shocking Winfrey, who was brought to tears. “Oh my god, I’m speechless,” she told the actress. “I may not cry over it, but you’re my favorite person,” replied Moore.

