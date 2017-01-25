MeTV airing Mary Tyler Moore Show marathon this weekend

The best episodes of The Mary Tyler Moore Show are on their way back to the small screen.

MeTV has announced plans to air three hours of the best episodes from the iconic 1970s comedy starring Moore. The influential comedian died Wednesday at 80 years old.

Starting Sunday at 2 p.m. ET/PT, MeTV will six episodes: “Love Is All Around,” the show’s debut episode; “Put On A Happy Face” from season 3; “The Dinner Party” from season 4; “Chuckles Bites the Dust” from season 6; “Lou Dates Mary” from season 7; and the series finale “The Last Show.”

“Mary Tyler Moore truly made the world smile. She was a comedy genius and an important role model for so many women. She will always be timeless and memorable,”Neal Sabin, vice chairman of Weigel Broadcasting Co., said in a statement.

Many celebrities, including Mary Tyler Moore Show costars Ed Asner and Cloris Leachman, mourned Moore’s death. “A great lady I loved and owe so much to has left us. I will miss her. I will never be able to repay her for the blessings that she gave me,” Asner tweeted. “My heart goes out to you and your family. Know that I love you and believe in your strength.”

“The picture that we all have of her,” Leachman told PEOPLE, “that’s how she was — sweet, kind, so tender, so delicate. She was America’s sweetheart.”