Watch a clip of Mary Tyler Moore's final acting role

Mary Tyler Moore’s life on the small screen might be over, but her charismatic legacy lives on — even across her smallest roles.

Though she rocketed to superstardom as part of The Dick Van Dyke Show in 1961 — a gig that would lead to more success as the headliner of The Mary Tyler Moore Show beginning in 1970 — Moore, who died Wednesday at age 80, shied away from acting in her later years, appearing only in small parts on various television shows (Lipstick Jungle, That ’70s Show) and made-for-tv films (Blessings, Snow Wonder) in the mid-2000s.

Moore made her final appearance as an actress in 2013, guest-starring on season 4 of the TV Land comedy Hot in Cleveland. A clip of the performance, posted on the network’s official YouTube account, teases a reunion between the industry legend and her Mary Tyler Moore Show costars, including Valerie Harper, Cloris Leachman, Georgia Engel, and Betty White, all playing former members of a women’s bowling team that split up 50 years prior.

“Look at us back together… it’s great to see you guys,” Harper says. Leachman responds, “How did we let so many years go by?”

Without missing a beat, Engel answers, “I know! Because after we won the championship, the fame went to our heads, and you all became divas, which led to a very ugly breakup.”

