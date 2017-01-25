Celebrities pay tribute to Mary Tyler Moore

Mary Tyler Moore, the beloved television icon who rose to fame in the ’60s on The Dick Van Dyke Show and later shattered the glass ceiling for women on television as the star of The Mary Tyler Moore Show, died Wednesday at 80.

In the wake of her death, celebrities paid tribute to the actress on social media, mourning the seven-time Emmy winner with a series of heartfelt posts.

“#marytylermoore my heart goes out to you and your family,” wrote her former co-star Ed Asner. “Know that I love you and believe in your strength.”

#marytylermoore my heart goes out to you and your family. Know that I love you and believe in your strength. — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) January 25, 2017

Moore’s friend Larry King also expressed his condolences, tweeting, “Mary Tyler Moore was a dear friend and a truly great person. A fighter. Rest in peace, MTM.”

#MaryTylerMoore was a dear friend and a truly great person. A fighter. Rest in peace, MTM. — Larry King (@kingsthings) January 25, 2017

See more reactions below.

RIP beautiful, upbeat, shining, glorious, wonderful, iconic Mary Tyler Moore. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 25, 2017

Rehearsing on the #MaryTylerMoore stage today. A minute’s silence as we remembered 1 of the true greats of TV comedy pic.twitter.com/UFHIkvWg3i — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) January 25, 2017

RIP Ms. Moore. Thank u for showing a young me it was ok to be strong, single, feisty, rebellious & free. You were my beacon #MaryTylerMoore https://t.co/i9LSXG6zFC — Elizabeth Perkins (@Elizbethperkins) January 25, 2017

I throw my hat up in the air for you, Mary Tyler Moore. Loved her and her spirit. Rest in peace. — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) January 25, 2017

MTM — Peyton Reed (@MrPeytonReed) January 25, 2017

#MaryTylerMoore it was my honor to have met you.. & working with you when you graced us on That '70s Show a memory I will carry forever #RIP — Wilmer Valderrama (@WValderrama) January 25, 2017

I could not do what I do without her. https://t.co/VkP2Cg9jNV — Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) January 25, 2017

RIP #MaryTylerMoore – TV & film star, tireless defender of animals, and scourge of diabetes. Truly she turned the world on with her smile… https://t.co/dDzB2YGoOe — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) January 25, 2017

Mary(MTM) was a gem. She was iconic, my boss, cast mate and a friend and I will miss her — Michael Keaton (@MichaelKeaton) January 25, 2017

We are so saddened by the passing of our friend, Mary Tyler Moore. We will miss her & are grateful for her work to protect animals. ❤️️ — Humane Society (@HumaneSociety) January 25, 2017

I agree w/ Oprah #MaryTylerMoore influenced my career more than any other tv role model. She indeed turned on the world with her smile — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) January 25, 2017

i never met mary tyler moore, but i loved her from afar – for her talent and, most importantly, for the trails she blazed for women. — Harry Connick Jr (@HarryConnickJR) January 25, 2017

She turned the world on with her smile. RIP, Mary Tyler Moore. You were a role model in so many ways. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 25, 2017

That shift in the Earth you just felt? That crater that is left behind? That is the legacy of the incomparable #marytylermoore RIP 2 an icon — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 25, 2017

"You can't be brave if you've only had wonderful things happen to you."#MaryTylerMoore — Denis Leary (@denisleary) January 25, 2017

TV Icon and groundbreaker #MaryTylerMoore has passed. She broke through our TV screens and showed that a powerful woman can be funny. RIP. pic.twitter.com/eUY6SkP6Tr — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) January 25, 2017

She brought the newsroom into our living rooms on the Mary Tyler Moore Show and became a TV icon. Mary Tyler Moore has passed away at 80. — Newseum (@Newseum) January 25, 2017

#RIP #MaryTylerMoore you're a hero an inspiration and the most poignant and bravest example of a #Woman we've had the priveledge of knowing. — Jon Huertas (@Jon_Huertas) January 25, 2017

Mary Tyler Moore is gone. Very Sad Day. RIP My Dear Mary 🕊 — Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) January 25, 2017

Oh Mary Tyler Moore. You were true inspiration, and power when I didn't know what that was. Thank you. #RIPMaryTylerMoore — Connie Britton (@conniebritton) January 25, 2017

"Who can turn the world on with her smile…" #MaryTylerMoore may she rest. — Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) January 25, 2017

Hard to think of Mary Tyler Moore in the past tense. Happily, Mary Richards will always be with us. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) January 25, 2017

who could turn the world on with her smile.. who could take a nothing day and suddenly make it all seem worthwhile" RIP Mary Tyler Moore 😢 — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) January 25, 2017

R.I.P #maryTylerMoore "who can take a nothing day and make it all seem worthwhile well it's you girl and u should know it" — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) January 25, 2017

No!! Say it isn't true. Mary Tyler Moore is gone. We loved you so. #MaryTylerMoore — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) January 25, 2017

Mary Tyler Moore will always be immortalized in Minnesota. My thoughts are with her family and loved ones today. https://t.co/FpJ5EUEOCn pic.twitter.com/x8dKH7g21v — Sen. Al Franken (@SenFranken) January 25, 2017

Beloved actress Mary Tyler Moore has passed away at 80. How wonderful was her show? She will be missed terribly. pic.twitter.com/ZWn1XWqssy — Al Roker (@alroker) January 25, 2017

Mary Tyler Moore changed the world for all women. I send my love to her family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 25, 2017

#marytylermoore you could truly turn the world on with your smile and make millions fall in love… https://t.co/4VP5dqK9nH — Gloria Gaynor (@gloriagaynor) January 25, 2017

She made it after all…. rip #MaryTylerMoore @ Minneapolis, Minnesota https://t.co/GoKk3s4gSd — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) January 25, 2017

So sad to learn of the passing of Mary Tyler Moore. 🙏🏽 — Kelly Ripa (@KellyRipa) January 25, 2017

RIP Mary Tyler Moore 🙏🏾 — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) January 25, 2017

God dammit. GOD. DAMMMIT. "Mary Tyler Moore, Who Incarnated the Modern Woman on TV, Dies at 80" https://t.co/zGs8tl1ugo — jenny slate (@jennyslate) January 25, 2017

God took our angel away to Heaven. RIP Mary Tyler Moore. pic.twitter.com/0pz3SXhlvw — Danny Trejo (@officialDannyT) January 25, 2017

RIP Mary Tyler Moore 🙏🏼❤🙏🏼

Here's to more strong women like you who continue to trailblaze & make the world laugh! pic.twitter.com/konCHEcoUj — Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) January 25, 2017

She could turn the whole world on with her smile…admired #MaryTylerMoore very much. Thinking of her family & loved ones. ❤ https://t.co/GsSNGzKmQN — Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) January 25, 2017

So devastated to hear about Mary Tyler Moore. She really did turn the world on with her smile and yes Lou Grant, her spunk. pic.twitter.com/o1TWn4g0B8 — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) January 25, 2017

Mary Tyler Moore was appointment TV for me & my mom. I grew up watching her- she was 1 of my favorites. My sympathies to her family. #icon pic.twitter.com/tkRv0pLVVn — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) January 25, 2017

I loved Mary Tyler Moore on so many levels it was confusing. Such a huge part of our culture and consciousness. Sending love to her family. — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) January 25, 2017

Very sad to hear about Mary Tyler Moore passing. She was a great actress and made me laugh a lot. Love & Mercy pic.twitter.com/zBJVb0DfZ9 — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) January 25, 2017

Statement from Carol Burnett on Mary Tyler Moore: "She was a pioneer on television and also one of the sweetest, nicest people I ever knew." pic.twitter.com/dyLxw0GR9g — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) January 25, 2017

Statement from Donald Sutherland on Mary Tyler Moore, his co-star in 'Ordinary People' — "Mary was and is and now always will be, perfect." pic.twitter.com/op04oiJ18y — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) January 25, 2017

Statement from CBS chief Leslie Moonves on passing of Mary Tyler Moore: "A once-in-a-generation talent." pic.twitter.com/RoCDMAjq4U — Joe Adalian (@TVMoJoe) January 25, 2017

No words to express what sad news the death of Mary Tyler Moore is. What an amazing pioneering woman in comedy and entertainment. RIP Mary. — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) January 25, 2017

I'm so sad. Oh my gosh. https://t.co/uNq5nXp6nj — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) January 25, 2017

RIP Mary Tyler Moore 😒💜 pic.twitter.com/lqll6oGAQe — Belinda Carlisle (@belindaofficial) January 25, 2017

Awesome clip! Oh, how I wish I had the pic of sharin a sofa backstage at The EMMYS w #MaryTylerMoore @BettyMWhite & @DonRickles #Legend https://t.co/46iNde4h9J — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 25, 2017

So strong, so courageous and so beautiful. Rest In Peace, Mary Tyler Moore. pic.twitter.com/rKIlPiepLw — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) January 25, 2017