Celebrities pay tribute to Mary Tyler Moore

@Santis_DeRachel

Updated

Mary Tyler Moore, the beloved television icon who rose to fame in the ’60s on The Dick Van Dyke Show and later shattered the glass ceiling for women on television as the star of The Mary Tyler Moore Show, died Wednesday at 80.

In the wake of her death, celebrities paid tribute to the actress on social media, mourning the seven-time Emmy winner with a series of heartfelt posts.

“#marytylermoore my heart goes out to you and your family,” wrote her former co-star Ed Asner. “Know that I love you and believe in your strength.”

Moore’s friend Larry King also expressed his condolences, tweeting, “Mary Tyler Moore was a dear friend and a truly great person. A fighter. Rest in peace, MTM.”

See more reactions below.

