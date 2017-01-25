CBS airing Mary Tyler Moore special Thursday night

CBS will pay tribute to the late television icon Mary Tyler Moore on Thursday evening with a one-hour special exploring her life and legacy, the network has announced.

The hourlong program, Mary Tyler Moore: Love Is All Around, will feature original reporting and mine CBS’ archives to illuminate Moore’s profound impact on the portrayal of women on television, as well as her work outside show business. CBS This Morning cohost Gayle King will anchor the special, which will include interviews with newsmakers, admirers, and others.

Moore, who died Wednesday at age 80, shared a long history with CBS, starring in such series as The Dick Van Dyke Show, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Mary Tyler Moore Hour, Mary, and New York News.

Mary Tyler Moore: Love Is All Around will air at 9 p.m. ET.