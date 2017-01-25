John Malkovich yells at John Malkovich in Squarespace Super Bowl ad

John Malkovich and Squarespace are teaming up to take on Super Bowl Sunday’s most competitive game: the commercials.

In the spot released Wednesday, the Being John Malkovich actor and the website platform give viewers a funny and relatable glimpse of his fight for a custom domain for his debut clothing line’s website.

“How is it that JohnMalkovich.com is taken?” asks a shocked Malkovich.

It appears the other man of the same name is a fishing guru who has dedicated the URL to “the ultimate fishing site!”

“What the f— is going on?” asks an infuriated Malkovich after the page loads. “How the f— can you be John Malkovich?”

As farfetched and Malkovich-esque as the commercial seems, Squarespace revealed the story of Malkovich hunting down the former owner of JohnMalkovich.com is indeed true.

Malkovich has previously partnered with Squarespace in the tribute to David Lynch for the “Playing Lynch Project”, which had the actor portraying several iconic stills of Lynch’s work, including Eraserhead, Twin Peaks, and Blue Velvet.

Watch the commercial above.