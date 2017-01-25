Frequency finale sneak peek: 'We won'

All season long, Raimy Sullivan has been trying to figure out how to fix what she screwed up when she saved her father’s life in the Frequency pilot. Because when she did that, she lost her fiancé, her mother, and a bit of her grip on reality.

But by using her ham radio to communicate with her father, the two of them have worked tirelessly to catch the Nightingale killer in enough time to save her mother’s life. However, every action in the past affects the future, so no decision is ever without its consequences. And yet, EW has an exclusive sneak peek of the season finale, in which Raimy can’t seem to wrap her head around how perfect everything is: Her mother is alive (and a doctor!), and the Deacon has been behind bars for 20 years. Everyone is safe, and she and Daniel are getting married!

But surely, nothing can be that easy… can it?

Frequency airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.