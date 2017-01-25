Drive Share trailer exposes the hilarious perils of car service

Drive Share takes a moment to point out the often ridiculous experiences passengers have while getting to their destination using modern car services, and EW has your first look at the hilarious trailer.

The go90 and Complex Networks series, created by the comedic minds of Paul Scheer (The League) and Rob Huebel (Childrens Hospital), takes a balls-to-the-wall look at our modern traveling modes, with some help from comedy talent gold, including Adam Pally, Andrew Daly, and of course, the creators themselves.

From Mad Max parodies to social commentary on race, the above teaser trailer shows each ride will be full of unique experiences, for better or worse. “I want to spend time with my adult friends and do things that adults do, like drink martinis and eat prescription pills,” says one flippant mother to her child.

RELATED: Listen below for the latest in TV news this week



“What could possibly go wrong when strangers share a small enclosed space for any length of time?” said Scheer in a statement.

“Yeah, with no background checks on passengers, what could possibly go awry?” added Huebel.

The upcoming episode titles give a taste of what sort of antics are to come, including “Sexual Safety Song,” “Game Show Losers,” “Guy Cheating on 5K,” and “Mommy, Who’s that Man?” The debut season premieres Monday, Jan. 30 on go90.com.

Watch the trailer above.