Day-drunk Seth Meyers and Retta create theme songs for This Is Us, Black Mirror

Drinking during the day with Seth Meyers and Parks and Recreation star Retta is actually even better than you might imagine.

In a segment on Tuesday’s Late Night With Seth Meyers, the pair began their day-date innocently enough… with a shot and some champagne. But that wasn’t hardcore enough for Meyers, who suggested they head to the bar and create cocktails for each other based on TV show titles. Meyers and Retta soon proved they should not quit their day jobs and become bartenders — there is no way we’d ever let those Walking Dead or Game of Thrones concoctions touch our lips.

When they were properly sauced, Meyers decided it was time for them to write theme songs for some of the shows which don’t have them, such as Black Mirror and Timeless. The host’s This Is Us creation was a work of art. Sample lyric: “I don’t want less, I want Mandy Moore!”

See, sing, toast, and add drinking with the pair of them to your bucket list after watching the video below.