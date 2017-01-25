Entertainment Weekly

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Last Night on Late Night

Day-drunk Seth Meyers and Retta create theme songs for This Is Us, Black Mirror

@BreanneNYC

Posted on

Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Drinking during the day with Seth Meyers and Parks and Recreation star Retta is actually even better than you might imagine.

In a segment on Tuesday’s Late Night With Seth Meyers, the pair began their day-date innocently enough… with a shot and some champagne. But that wasn’t hardcore enough for Meyers, who suggested they head to the bar and create cocktails for each other based on TV show titles. Meyers and Retta soon proved they should not quit their day jobs and become bartenders — there is no way we’d ever let those Walking Dead or Game of Thrones concoctions touch our lips.

When they were properly sauced, Meyers decided it was time for them to write theme songs for some of the shows which don’t have them, such as Black Mirror and Timeless. The host’s This Is Us creation was a work of art. Sample lyric: “I don’t want less, I want Mandy Moore!”

RELATED: Listen below for the latest in TV news this week

See, sing, toast, and add drinking with the pair of them to your bucket list after watching the video below.

Sponsored Stories

Comments

More from EW