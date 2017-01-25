Chicago Justice: Get your first look at the new spinoff

The Chicago empire is expanding once again!

Dick Wolf’s latest spinoff, Chicago Justice, is set to debut in March — and EW has an exclusive sneak peek at the new drama.

Chicago Justice stars Philip Winchester as Peter Stone, the ambitious Deputy Chief of the Special Prosecutions Bureau, whose relentless quest for justice puts him in direct conflict with Cook County State’s Attorney Mark Jefferies (Carl Weathers).

The team also includes passionate newcomer Assistant State’s Attorney Anna Valdez (Monica Barbaro), tough-as-nails State’s Attorney Investigator Laura Nagel (Joelle Carter), and Chicago P.D. transfer Antonio Dawson (Jon Seda).

A preview of Chicago Justice will air Wednesday, March 1 at 10 p.m. ET as part of a three-hour crossover event with Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D., before the series makes its official debut on Sunday, March 5 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.