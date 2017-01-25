Less than a month after George Michael’s death, his fellow ’80s pop icon Boy George appeared on Watch What Happens Live. It didn’t take long for host Andy Cohen to ask Boy George about his friendship and rivalry with the former Wham! star.

“I think in the early days, we were in a bit of competition with each other,” Boy George said. “Both called George, both made soul music, so in the early days, we were really in competition. Then, later on, I started to really appreciate who he was as a musician. Round about Faith, I started to appreciate his talent.”

Although Boy George was clear that he and George Michael reached a place of peace in later years, Cohen asked if they’d ever really had a feud, perhaps inspired by Michael’s reluctance to publicly come out. Boy George said they did — sort of.

“It wasn’t really a feud. In the ’80s, everyone, me, Pete Burns, we used to all be really bitchy about each other,” Boy George said. “It was like the thing you did in the ’80s… Now it’s the Housewives that do it.”

Watch the clip above.