Billie Lourd thanks friends for support after mother Carrie Fisher’s death

Billie Lourd took a moment on Tuesday to express her thanks to a small but supportive group of people following the recent deaths of her mother, Carrie Fisher, and grandmother, Debbie Reynolds.

The Scream Queens actress shared a photo of herself and others, among them her boyfriend, Taylor Lautner, dressed in onesies and smiling.

“This group of onesie clad supremely supportive humans (and many others #notpicturedbutinthepicture) are the kings and queens of my world #gratefulfortheirgreatness #friendsfindingthefunny,” she wrote.

Lourd, 24, has largely kept away from social media, other than to thank everyone for their well-wishes and prayers.

The actress was recently seen vacationing with Lautner in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Lautner, 24, shared a sunny snap to Instagram on Friday of the two lounging poolside with Lourd flashing peace signs to the camera.

A source told PEOPLE that Lourd appeared to be in good spirits on her vacation.

“Billie is enjoying her vacation,” the source said. “She has been very happy. You can tell she is having a good time. Taylor is taking great care of her. They seem very happy together. They have been sunbathing and also went jet-skiing.”

Lautner has been with Lourd every step of the way during this difficult time, and even joined her at the hospital while her mother, Fisher, was treated after suffering cardiac arrest aboard a flight from London on Dec. 23.

Fisher died at age 60 on Dec. 27. Debbie Reynolds, Lourd’s grandmother and Fisher’s mother, died the following day at age 84 from an intracerebral hemorrhage.

A source previously told PEOPLE Lautner was “a great guy and has really been there for Billie.”

Fisher and Reynolds were laid to rest in a joint funeral ceremony at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles on Jan. 6. Reynolds was buried with some of Fisher’s ashes, which were in an urn shaped like a Prozac pill.