Andy Cohen wants Kellyanne Conway to join Real Housewives

Andy Cohen has a proposition for Kellyanne Conway.

On Tuesday night’s Late Night With Seth Meyers, the host of Watch What Happens Live and executive producer of the Real Housewives franchise stopped by to share his feelings on President Trump’s counselor and the other “interesting characters” on television right now.

Cohen told Meyers he’s “obsessed” with Conway and that her “alternative facts” quote is his “favorite statement ever made in the history of ever.”

He also pointed out that there are many parallels between the Housewives and a lot of things that happened during the election, adding that for a year he’d been calling all the debates “Housewives reunions.”

As for Conway? “I am begging her to just consider a spot on the Housewives,” says Cohen. “She’d be amazing.”

It seems like Conway could be a good fit for the reality show since she reminds Cohen of Michaele Salahi from Bravo’s former Washington, D.C. edition of the franchise.

Maybe one reality show EP will talk to another and Cohen will get his wish of casting Conway?

Watch the full clip above.