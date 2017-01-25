ABC shifts When We Rise schedule for Trump's address to Congress

Donald Trump accepting Speaker of the House Paul Ryan’s invitation to address Congress has forced ABC to shift the schedule for its upcoming miniseries When We Rise.

Created and written by Academy Award-winner Dustin Lance Black (Milk), When We Rise was originally set to air its entire eight hours over four consecutive nights beginning Monday, Feb. 27. Now, with the network broadcasting Trump’s Feb. 28 appearance before a joint session of Congress, the Gus Van Sant (Good Will Hunting) directed premiere will still air on the initial date, with the series taking the next night off, before airing in two-hour blocks at 9 p.m. ET over Mar. 1 to 3.

When We Rise highlights the decades-long struggle for LGBT rights, charting the movement from its time in the late ’60s to the continued battle in the present.

Among the high-profile actors appearing in the series are Guy Pearce (Iron Man 3), Mary-Louise Parker (Weeds), Michael K. Williams (The Night Of), Rachel Griffiths (Brothers and Sisters), Rosie O’Donnell, and Whoopi Goldberg.

Watch the trailer above.