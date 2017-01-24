What to Watch Tuesday: Relive The New Edition Story on BET

Your daily guide to the most interesting stuff happening on TV and streaming. All times Eastern.
PICK OF THE NIGHT
The New Edition Story
BET, 9 p.m.
A multi-night scripted BET miniseries about Boston’s best boy band (you heard me, NKOTB)?? Yes, please!
STANDUP SPECIAL
Cristela Alonzo: Lower Classy
Netflix, streaming
The star of the short-lived ABC sitcom Cristela is bringing her act to Netflix. Curious? Take a peek at her set here.
SEASON PREMIERE
Outsiders
WGN, 9 p.m.
Is watching bearded strongmen duke it out for power on an Appalachian mountaintop your thing? Well, then have I got a show for you…