The White House issued a brief statement following the online controversy over a Saturday Night Live writer’s ill-conceived joke about young Barron Trump.

Though writer Katie Rich was quickly suspended for her Friday joke on Twitter and condemnation for the tweet came fast and furious from all sides of the political spectrum, the White House added some additional official finger-wagging on Tuesday — albeit indirectly as the specific joke was not mentioned.

“It’s a longstanding tradition that children of Presidents are afforded the opportunity to grow up outside of the political spotlight,” read the statement. “The White House fully expects this tradition to continue. We appreciate your cooperation in this manner.”

Rich fired off a tweet targeting 10-year-old Barron that read, “Barron will be this country’s first homeschool shooter.” After a few hours, she deleted the tweet and apologized: “I sincerely apologize for the insensitive tweet. I deeply regret my actions & offensive words. It was inexcusable & I’m so sorry.”