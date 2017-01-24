Untitled Marvel mutant series gets pilot order at Fox

Fox is moving forward with its mutant TV show.

The network has ordered a pilot for Matt Nix’s (Burn Notice) untitled Marvel action-adventure series, which will focus on two parents who discover their children are mutants. In order to escape the government and survive, the family joins an underground network of mutant fugitives.

Produced by 20th Century Fox Studio and Marvel Television, the series will be executive produced by X-Men movie veterans Bryan Singer, Simon Kinberg, and Lauren Shuler Donner. Marvel’s Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory will also executive produce.

If this show receives a series order, it will the second X-Men-related series on the air. Legion, which centers on the mega-powerful mutant David Haller (Dan Stevens), will debut on FX Feb. 3. Fox is also currently also the home to DC Comics’ Gotham and Lucifer.

