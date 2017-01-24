Entertainment Weekly

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

TV

Trevor Noah's Netflix special Afraid of the Dark set for February

@Will_Robinson_

Posted on

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images

Trevor Noah is taking his talents to the streaming world.

Netflix announced Tuesday that The Daily Show host’s newest stand-up special will hit the streaming platform next month. Afraid of the Dark is set to premiere Tuesday, Feb. 21, making it the comic’s eighth special.

The 32-year-old Noah confirmed the special on Instagram, while wrestling a small dog. His last special, Lost in Translation, aired in Nov. 2015 on his home channel of Comedy Central. Noah dished on domestic and global events through his own particular outlook.

In the last few months, Netflix has made itself a home for marquee stand-up talent. The streaming giant has struck deals with Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, and Dave Chappelle since October to host their comedy specials and more.

Sponsored Stories

Comments

More from EW