Trevor Noah is taking his talents to the streaming world.

Netflix announced Tuesday that The Daily Show host’s newest stand-up special will hit the streaming platform next month. Afraid of the Dark is set to premiere Tuesday, Feb. 21, making it the comic’s eighth special.

The 32-year-old Noah confirmed the special on Instagram, while wrestling a small dog. His last special, Lost in Translation, aired in Nov. 2015 on his home channel of Comedy Central. Noah dished on domestic and global events through his own particular outlook.

In the last few months, Netflix has made itself a home for marquee stand-up talent. The streaming giant has struck deals with Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, and Dave Chappelle since October to host their comedy specials and more.