Every week, the cast and crew of Fox’s The Mick — the new comedy series that follows Kaitlin Olson’s reckless Mackenzie, a.k.a. “Mickey” — who’s tasked with caring for her on-the-lam sister’s three children — is taking EW behind the scenes of the latest episode. This week, guest star Dave Annable (Brothers & Sisters, 666 Park Avenue) takes us inside the seventh episode, “The Master,” where he plays a wealthy yacht owner who takes Mickey out after he saves Jimmy (Scott MacArthur) from choking to death in a restaurant.

A lot of things could have gone wrong filming this episode, which featured a full-on fight scene and Mickey (Kaitlin Olson) falling off a yacht and into the water below. But, nope, those scenes went fine. The one that didn’t (and ultimately got cut from the episode) involved a run-of-the-mill cocktail shaker.

See, Dave Annable’s Teddy was supposed to fix Mickey a margarita on their yacht date — that is, until Annable realized he didn’t really know how to.

“I haven’t had a lot of experience with cocktail shakers, mostly because I’m a beer guy, so basically the first two takes, I was shaking it and the top came off and it sprayed all over me at like 3 in the morning on the yacht, and they had to get a blow dryer and start hosing me down,” he says, laughing. “After the third take, they’re like, ‘Oh, maybe, yeah, just hand her a beer. I think just hand her a beer — that would be a lot easier.”

Just being on the yacht — what Annable jokes his family calls “RPS,” slang for “rich people s—” — was a novel experience for the actor, too. “That was probably the most expensive piece of real estate I’ve ever been on,” he tells EW. “It was incredible. And they actually had a secondary yacht, like a mini-yacht, next to it where we got to hang out and wait until they’re lit and ready to shoot, so we kind of had a holding yacht.”

Olson’s experience on the boat was probably less exciting, though: After taking too much medicine for sea sickness, a woozy Mickey falls off the boat and into the water below. “Poor Kaitlin, what a trouper,” Annable says. “When she’s in the water, I think that was probably around 5 a.m. and the water was freezing. So she forever has my ultimate superwoman respect there.”

And the fictional date itself had its own fair share of problems, seeing that, as previously mentioned, Mickey was accidentally super-high the entire time. But she gets Teddy to go out with her again — and that date also ends in chaos when they return to her place to find Sabrina (Sofia Black-D’Elia) and Chip (Thomas Barbusca) in a brawl that climaxes with a high-heeled shoe going right into poor Teddy’s eye. He’s then wheeled off to the hospital, leaving viewers wondering: Is this the last we — and Mickey — will see him?

“As long as they don’t ship him off to a hospital elsewhere, he is a resident of Connecticut,” Annable says, “so I think there’d be plenty of room for him to come back.”

The Mick airs Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET on Fox.