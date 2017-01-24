The Leftovers final season teaser trailer released

The first footage from the final season of HBO’s The Leftovers is here.

Above is the debut teaser trailer for the existential crisis drama series, which is set to return for its last eight episodes on Sunday, April 16.

The last chapter has Kevin Garvey (Justin Theroux) moving to Australia where he reunites with his possibly prophetic father (Scott Glenn). “It’s like The Godfather,” showrunner Damon Lindelof teased to EW. “Marlon Brando keeps telling his son Michael, ‘I don’t want this business for you,’ but every time the sh– hits the fan, Michael is in the room. So Senior is mixed up in something and pulls Kevin into it.”