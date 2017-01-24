Supernatural: Jensen Ackles wishes Dean Winchester a happy birthday

For Supernatural fans, Jan. 24 is a day of celebration. It’s the day that Mary and John Winchester had their first son, Dean. And from then on, nothing would be the same (not to mention the amount of pie in the world was about to take a serious hit).

So to celebrate Dean’s birthday, Supernatural fans have headed to Twitter, including the man who created the Winchesters: Eric Kripke. He tweeted a happy birthday to wishe. It seems Kripke made a habit of giving characters his wife’s birthday as a way to say “I love you.”

Jensen Ackles then responded to Kripke, thanking him for “creating the best imaginary friend I have ever known.” *Cue the single tear.

Happy Bday to #DeanWinchester, #JessicaMoore & most of all, my lovely wife. I gave them her bday to say 'I love you.' #spn @JensenAckles — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) January 24, 2017

Thank you @therealKripke for creating the best imaginary friend I have ever known. #HappyBirthdayDeanWinchester https://t.co/sTGtVea01W — Jensen Ackles (@JensenAckles) January 24, 2017

Supernatural returns Thursday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.