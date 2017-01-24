There’s a significant void at Pearson Specter Litt in the wake of Jessica Pearson’s (Gina Torres) surprising departure in Suits‘ midseason finale. When the USA legal drama returns on Wednesday, it’ll dive right into dealing with “the larger of chaos everybody not really being sure where they fit and how this firm can even exist any more,” star Patrick J. Adams tells EW.

The biggest question in the winter premiere, which Adams directed, is: Who will lead the firm?

“This episode begins the journey of Harvey [Gabriel Macht] having to figure out what he needs to deal with in order to take the reigns of the firm,” says Adams. “Louis [Rick Hoffman] is wrestling with his own sense of responsibility to the firm and having to come to terms with how he doesn’t always do things the way they need to be done and gets himself into trouble and can sometimes put the people he loves at risk by the way he does things.”

Needless to say, adjusting to this Jessica Pearson-less world will be hard for Harvey, who isn’t known for wanting to confront his feelings. “The struggle of dealing with the loss of Jessica is something he’s not capable of,” says Adams. “In classic Harvey mode, he’s sort of pushing it away and trying to replace it with work and trying to do this thing for Mike that doesn’t really work and constantly trying to divert his attention from the real problem.”

RELATED: Listen below for the latest in TV news this week



However, Harvey and Louis aren’t the only ones adrift when the show returns. Determined not to return to Specter Litt and work for the one percent, Mike earnestly enters the job market, but encounters some bumps in the road because of his recent stay in prison. “He’s making the rounds, doing some soul searching, and figuring out where he fits best,” says Adams, who teases “the law will [eventually] pull him back. It always does.”

Overall, Adams thinks the back half of the season is a return to form for the show. “I think the last six episodes of this season are, in a lot of ways, a return to what Suits used to be: It’s about people getting scrappy and trying to figure out how to survive and what that looks like and having to come up with really creative solutions to fix really important problems and to find ways to work together even though their interests may be in conflict,” he says.

Suits returns Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on USA Network.