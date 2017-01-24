Stephen Colbert and Billy Eichner ask New Yorkers about Trump, living in a bubble

The so-called “liberal New York bubble” has been mocked before as a community of exclusive, like-minded thinkers, and now Billy Eichner — who clearly plans to continue doing political sketches until he gets that Emmy — is getting to the bottom of it.

Stephen Colbert joins Eichner for a new segment on Billy on the Street, where the two take to the streets to ask New Yorkers how it feels to live in their New York bubble, and what messages they’d like Colbert to pass along to President Trump.

“You’ve gotta dig to go a little deeper in your soul and not be such a shallow creep,” one woman advises Trump. “I’m actually very concerned about the people he’s bringing into his cabinet. He’s opening Pandora’s Box.”

And just before you thought this show might be getting too serious, Colbert chimes in with a perfectly hilarious comeback: “He actually grabbed Pandora’s box without asking permission,” he tells the woman, before being ushered away by Eichner.

The jokes don’t stop there; one woman is asked to sign a goodbye card for the freedom of the press. “Rest in peace, America,” she writes.

After the Big Apple receives a slew of positive comments, Eichner concludes that he likes his liberal “snowflake” bubble, and would prefer an ever smaller bubble, thank you very much. As Colbert and Eichner say their goodbyes, Eichner rolls away in a literal bubble (think inflatable hamster wheel), though Colbert eventually joins him, because this is Billy on the Street, after all, and what would a Billy segment be if it didn’t make you say to yourself, “What on earth am I watching?”

Billy on the Street airs Tuesdays at 10:30 p.m. on truTV.