Viewers of The Missing won’t have to wait long to uncover the mysteries of the second series. Starz has announced that all eight episodes will be available starting the same day as the season premiere.

The British anthology series from Harry and Jack Williams returns Feb. 12, with the remaining episodes instantly being accessible to Starz subscribers via the Starz app and on demand.

“The Starz series The Girlfriend Experience and Flesh and Bone experienced considerable growth in binge watching over the course of their seasons, and we believe the same success will hold true for The Missing,” Starz President and CEO Chris Albrecht said in a statement. “The thriller aspect of the season is such an adrenaline rush, that we believe many viewers will want to watch more than one episode at a time. It’s truly addictive storytelling.”

While the whole season will be available to binge, the show will continue to air weekly at Sundays at 8 p.m. ET. In addition, the season premiere of the Golden Globe-nominated drama will get a free, sneak preview starting Feb. 6.

Season 2 of The Missing will follow a new case, this one centering on the abduction and possible reappearance 11 years later of a young German girl. Tchéky Karyo returns as the now-retired Detective Julien Baptiste, with The Walking Dead‘s David Morrissey joining as the missing girl’s father.