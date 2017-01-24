Sugar beats love in Skittles' Super Bowl commercial

It’s still over a week until game day, but Skittles isn’t waiting around for kickoff — they’ve already released their adorable Super Bowl commercial.

The candy brand’s 2017 entry finds romance losing out to sugary goodness, as a lovelorn teen throws Skittles at his beloved’s window in an effort to get her attention. Little does he know that on the other side of the frame, Katie — and a few others — are catching the hard candy in their mouths and ignoring him altogether. Even grandma, a balaclava-wearing burglar, and even a beaver get in on the action. It seems romancing the rainbow can’t compete with tasting it.

Watch the commercial below. The Super Bowl airs Sunday, Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox.