Seth Meyers analyzes Women's March and 'alternative facts'

Donald Trump’s first weekend as president certainly did not lack for drama. The first day after his official inauguration, millions of people worldwide turned out to protest Trump’s presidency at the Women’s March, whose many affiliates ranged from Washington, D.C., to as far away as Alaska and Antarctica. Seth Meyers tried to take account of these events during his A Closer Look segment Monday night.

“Imagine being so disliked that people are willing to go outside to protest you in Antarctica,” Meyers said. “That’s like if you climbed Mt. Everest and when you got to the top there was a guy there booing you.”

By some estimates, the Women’s March was the largest organized protest in American history. As Meyers pointed out, this isn’t totally surprising, considering Trump did lose the popular vote by more than 2 million and currently enjoys historically low approval ratings. On top of that, his inaugural address eschewed hopeful rhetoric for a portrait of nightmarish problems currently engulfing America.

“So just to clarify, Ronald Reagan said it’s ‘morning in America,'” Meyers said. “Trump is saying it’s morning in America, but like early morning, when you wake up hungover in a cold sweat, and you realize you’re in Thailand and there’s a dead body next to you. The only sound you hear is cops banging on your door and all you can think is ‘what the f–k is happening?’ It’s that kind of morning.”

Attendees for the Women’s March appeared to greatly outnumber Trump’s actual inauguration, which also paled in comparison to the record-breaking crowd for President Barack Obama’s inauguration back in 2009. The Trump administration tried to push back against this by having Press Secretary Sean Spicer declare that the event had drawn “the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period.” Kellyanne Conway was later called on to defend Spicer’s much-mocked statement, and said that he was simply using “alternative facts.”

“Kellyanne Conway is like someone trying to do the Jedi mind trick after only one week of Jedi training,” Meyers said. “‘These are not the droids you are looking for.’ ‘Yeah, those are my droids!’ ‘No, there are ‘alternative robots.'”

Watch the clip below.