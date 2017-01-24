New Girl clip: Winston can't nail a proper introduction

Winston (Lamorne Morris) is nervous about meeting Aly’s (Nasim Pedrad) mom, so he enlists Nick (Jake Johnson) for some help getting over his jitters — but, judging by an exclusive clip from Tuesday’s New Girl, he’s going to need a lot more than a pep talk from his roommate to make a good impression.

The two start by role-playing, with Nick assuming the role of Aly’s mom. Winston initially greets Nick-as-Aly’s-mom by kissing him on the cheek, but Nick’s not into it. “That was very aggressive, you invaded my space,” he says. “I didn’t feel safe.”

When he suggests that Winston instead offer a normal handshake, Winston puts his own Winston spin on it. “You’d do well to be friends with me,” he stutters. Then Nick thinks up a new plan: He’ll tell some good stories about Winston… just probably not the one Winston suggests.

“Use one of my good ones, the ones that make me look awesome. Like the time I fell asleep in the bathtub,” Winston laughs to himself. Not impressed? Nick isn’t either.

Watch the clip above, and see the full episode when it airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.