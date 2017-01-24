Mike Birbiglia's Thank God for Jokes is heading to Netflix

Mike Birbiglia’s Thank God for Jokes, a show he toured in cities across the country and played Off-Broadway for four months, is heading to Netflix, the comedian announced via Twitter Tuesday.

“It’s exciting because I always get tweets and Facebook posts from people in places like Australia, England, and South Dakota asking why I didn’t bring my show there,” he wrote. “Well it’s cold. And it’s fair. And I don’t like it there. I’M JOKING. But now… it’ll be everywhere in the world.”

This will be Birbiglia’s second special for Netflix, who he previously partnered with to stream 2013’s My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend. Thank God for Jokes joins a stacked lineup of standup specials set to debut on the streaming service this year that includes Amy Schumer, Dave Chappelle, and Chris Rock.

“I’d like to think mine will fit in and not get pushed around by these big stars,” Birbiglia joked in his announcement before giving shout-outs to co-director Seth Barrish and editor Geoffrey Richman, who helped create a “cinematic concert film.” He previously worked with the two on both 2012’s Sleepwalk With Me and last year’s Don’t Think Twice.

Thank God for Jokes arrives on Netflix Feb. 28. See Birbiglia’s full announcement below.