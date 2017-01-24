Looks like The Librarians will be getting some good news for a change!

The TNT series was renewed for a fourth season this Tuesday, only two days after the Season 3 finale aired.

Based on a movie trilogy of the same name, The Librarians follows the adventures of lead Librarian Flynn Carsen (Noah Wyle) and fellow librarians Jake Stone, Cassandra Cillian, Ezekiel Jones (played by Christian Kane, Lindy Booth, and John Harlan Kim, respectively) as they protect the world from magical artifacts and the people who seek to use them for evil. Rebecca Romijn also stars their guardian Eve Baird, while John Larroquette serves as the Library’s (and their) caretaker.

The latest season saw the team go up against Apep, the Egyptian god of chaos, while also fending off the Department of Statistical Anomalies and its leader, Cynthia Rockwell (guest star Vanessa Williams), who were after the Library’s many magical artifacts.

The Librarians Season 4 is slated to begin later this year.