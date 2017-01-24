Legends of Tomorrow: Will Sara find out about Laurel's return?

Now that Laurel Lance is apparently back in the land of the living on Arrow, will her sister Sara find out on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow?

Ever since Sara (Caity Lotz) learned Laurel’s (Katie Cassidy) fate at the hands of Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough), the White Canary has been determined to find a way to bring her sister back, especially now that Damien is among the main villains of Legends following the introduction of the Legion of Doom. After all, Sara was once dead and now leads the Legends as the new time cops, so why can’t the same be said for Laurel?

The topic wasn’t addressed in the winter premiere of Legends and, well, fans probably shouldn’t hold their breath. “We have not really figured out a check-in,” executive producer Phil Klemmer told EW when asked if Sara would find out about Laurel’s return.

Of course, this version of Laurel could very well not be Sara’s sister, but a doppelgänger from another Earth, but that’s not to say Laurel’s return won’t affect Sara should she eventually find out. “When we found [Sara] in the first episode of the show, she was this lost assassin without a purpose,” Klemmer says. “Over the course of the show, she’s not just become a member of the team, she’s become effectively the captain — in the absence of Rip [Arthur Darvill], she has taken the helm. Of course, if you take a character too far, like if you rehabilitate them, you really want to challenge them.”

“That really is her season-long struggle,” Klemmer continues. “We find her thirsting for vengeance, wanting to kill Darhk, and then she’s told she can’t do that without screwing up the timeline. There’s no way of reconciling: Both Darhk and Laurel can’t live, according to Sara. So, for her, it really is a question of: Is she going to be the assassin who kills him and gets to go home to having a sister, or is she the responsible time master who does what Rip would want her to do? We haven’t written the [season finale], so I don’t know what she’s going to do.”

Though Sara got some closure during the crossover — in which the heroes of Arrow were trapped in a Matrix-like construct that simulated life had the Queen’s Gambit never gone down — executive producer Marc Guggenheim previously told EW that Sara has not given up hope of reuniting with her sister. “This is, by no means, resolved in Sara’s mind,” he said. “I don’t know if it ever can be. She’s not only lost her sister, but she knows that there’s circumstances or there’s realities out there that make the possibility of bringing her sister back a real thing for her. But those possibilities are blocked by other realities — the reality that you can’t change history without major repercussions.”

Legends of Tomorrow airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW, while Arrow returns Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET. More scoop on that here.