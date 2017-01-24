What's leaving Netflix in February: Trainspotting, Clueless, more

Trainspotting 2 won’t hit theaters until March 17, but Ewan McGregor fans (and maybe Piers Morgan opponents?), mark your calendars for Feb. 1, as that’ll be the last day you can catch the original Trainspotting on Netflix.

As they do every month, Netflix is expiring a select set of titles come February, so make sure you get your last views of Clueless, Failure to Launch, Last Holiday, and There Will Be Blood in before they’re gone for good.

Check out the full list of titles leaving below, and then see what’s coming to Netflix in February here.

Leaving Feb. 1

A.C.O.D.

An American Girl: Saige Paints the Sky

An Inconvenient Truth

Ashby

Black Hawk Down

Bratz: Babyz: The Movie

Bratz: Super Babyz

Charlotte’s Web 2: Wilbur’s Great Adventure

Clerks

Elizabeth

Extract

Failure to Launch

Frida

Girls Just Want to Have Fun

Jackass 2.5

Lalaloopsy Girls: Welcome to L.A.L.A. Prep School

Last Holiday

Mission Impossible: III

Sahara

Save the Last Dance

Serving Sara

Star Trek: Nemesis

The Kite Runner

The Machinist

The Original Latin Kings of Comedy

There Will be Blood

Trainspotting

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

RELATED: Listen below for the latest in TV news this week



Leaving Feb. 7

Justin Bieber’s Believe

Leaving Feb. 12

Grounded for Life: Seasons 1-5

Leaving Feb. 13

Scary Movie 5

The Nut Job

Leaving Feb. 15

Brothers in War

Chris Porter: Ugly and Angry

Closure

Exile Nation: The Plastic People

Jack Frost

I Am Not a Hipster

Plastic Parade: The Great Pacific Garbage Patch

Prince of Broadway

Stephanie in the Water

The Man on Her Mind

Unlikely Animal Friends: Season 2

Leaving Feb. 16

Santa Claws

Somewhere

Leaving Feb. 17

Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year

Leaving Feb. 19

Problem Child: Leslie Jones

Leaving Feb. 28

Clueless