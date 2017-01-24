What's leaving Netflix in February: Trainspotting, Clueless, more

Trainspotting 2 won’t hit theaters until March 17, but Ewan McGregor fans (and maybe Piers Morgan opponents?), mark your calendars for Feb. 1, as that’ll be the last day you can catch the original Trainspotting on Netflix.
As they do every month, Netflix is expiring a select set of titles come February, so make sure you get your last views of Clueless, Failure to Launch, Last Holiday, and There Will Be Blood in before they’re gone for good.
Check out the full list of titles leaving below, and then see what’s coming to Netflix in February here.
Leaving Feb. 1
A.C.O.D.
An American Girl: Saige Paints the Sky
An Inconvenient Truth
Ashby
Black Hawk Down
Bratz: Babyz: The Movie
Bratz: Super Babyz
Charlotte’s Web 2: Wilbur’s Great Adventure
Clerks
Elizabeth
Extract
Failure to Launch
Frida
Girls Just Want to Have Fun
Jackass 2.5
Lalaloopsy Girls: Welcome to L.A.L.A. Prep School
Last Holiday
Mission Impossible: III
Sahara
Save the Last Dance
Serving Sara
Star Trek: Nemesis
The Kite Runner
The Machinist
The Original Latin Kings of Comedy
There Will be Blood
Trainspotting
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
Leaving Feb. 7
Justin Bieber’s Believe
Leaving Feb. 12
Grounded for Life: Seasons 1-5
Leaving Feb. 13
Scary Movie 5
The Nut Job
Leaving Feb. 15
Brothers in War
Chris Porter: Ugly and Angry
Closure
Exile Nation: The Plastic People
Jack Frost
I Am Not a Hipster
Plastic Parade: The Great Pacific Garbage Patch
Prince of Broadway
Stephanie in the Water
The Man on Her Mind
Unlikely Animal Friends: Season 2
Leaving Feb. 16
Santa Claws
Somewhere
Leaving Feb. 17
Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year
Leaving Feb. 19
Problem Child: Leslie Jones
Leaving Feb. 28
Clueless