John Cena is moving from the ring to the orange spotlight.

The WWE star has been tapped to host Nickelodeon’s 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards, the network announced Tuesday. He’ll be the master of ceremonies for the live event on March 11, taking place at Los Angeles’ Galen Center.

“Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards is the biggest party for kids, and I’m so excited and honored to host this year’s show,” Cena said in a statement. “I have a lot of big surprises in store so bring on the slime!”

The Kids’ Choice Awards is the latest hosting gig picked up for Cena. He hosted the 2016 ESPY Awards, honoring the best in sports, and co-hosted the Teen Choice Awards with Victoria Justice. In 2015, Cena had his biggest crossover performance for playing one of Amy Schumer’s short-lived love interests in Trainwreck.

Country star and The Voice coach Blake Shelton hosted the Kids’ Choice Awards last year.