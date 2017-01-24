Warning: This story contains major spoilers from the winter premiere of The Flash. Read at your own risk!

Barry Allen revealed the team’s grim future during the winter premiere of The Flash — and Iris isn’t the only one they need to worry about.

Struggling with the knowledge that Iris (Candice Patton) is fated to die in five month’s time, Barry (Grant Gustin) revealed what he saw in the future to the entire team — minus Joe (Jesse L. Martin). With the help of Cisco (Carlos Valdes), the duo vibe to the future to make a checklist of events in order to prevent Iris’ death, but what they learned unveiled a number of spoilers for what’s ahead. Here are the headlines:

“Music Meister gets six-figure book deal.” We already knew that the DC Comics villain will be played by Darren Criss, but now we know he’ll survive his run-in with The Flash and the Girl of Steel (Melissa Benoist) in the show’s upcoming musical crossover with Supergirl.

We already knew that the DC Comics villain will be played by Darren Criss, but now we know he’ll survive his run-in with The Flash and the Girl of Steel (Melissa Benoist) in the show’s upcoming musical crossover with Supergirl. “Luigi’s opens after murder.” We don’t have much info on this one as of yet, but we’re guessing that the death at this pizza joint will be among the dominoes Barry and Wally (Keiynan Lonsdale) try to change in hopes of preventing Iris’ death.

We don’t have much info on this one as of yet, but we’re guessing that the death at this pizza joint will be among the dominoes Barry and Wally (Keiynan Lonsdale) try to change in hopes of preventing Iris’ death. “Joe West honored at City Hall.” Sorry, Joe: To prevent this headline, you may have to get your hands dirty instead of being lauded by Central City — and this item on the checklist will probably coincide with Joe finally discovering the truth that Savitar is fated to kill his daughter.

Sorry, Joe: To prevent this headline, you may have to get your hands dirty instead of being lauded by Central City — and this item on the checklist will probably coincide with Joe finally discovering the truth that Savitar is fated to kill his daughter. “Killer Frost still at large.” Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) begged new Team Flash member Julian (Tom Felton) to help her get rid of her frosty powers, so if he can follow through, this headline may have a chance at changing. Maybe even to this…

Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) begged new Team Flash member Julian (Tom Felton) to help her get rid of her frosty powers, so if he can follow through, this headline may have a chance at changing. Maybe even to this… “S.T.A.R. Labs Museum closes.” Well, no one showed up to the opening of the museum, so this isn’t surprising. While Cisco was able to attract some patrons by hour’s end, Team Flash will have to find a new way to bring people in if they really want to prevent this. Maybe a special Flash section of the museum?

Well, no one showed up to the opening of the museum, so this isn’t surprising. While Cisco was able to attract some patrons by hour’s end, Team Flash will have to find a new way to bring people in if they really want to prevent this. Maybe a special Flash section of the museum? “City still recovering following Gorilla attack.” It was recently revealed that The Flash has set a two-part Gorilla Grodd return — one episode taking place on this Earth, the other on Earth-2. Grodd is basically unstoppable, so this may be one item they’re not able to change.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.