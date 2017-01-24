Ewan McGregor cancels Piers Morgan interview over Women's March comments

Ewan McGregor canceled an appearance on Good Morning Britain Tuesday after host Piers Morgan criticized the historic Women’s Marches in the U.S. and around the world.

“Was going on Good Morning Britain, didn’t realise @piersmorgan was host,” tweeted McGregor, the father of four daughters. “Won’t go on with him after his comments about #WomensMarch.”

Within minutes, Morgan fired back: “Sorry to hear that @mcgregor_ewan – you should be big enough to allow people different political opinions. You’re just an actor after all.”

Morgan also reacted to McGregor’s decision on air. “Maybe actors should just talk about their films, and not get so worked up about politics because it’s not really their game,” Morgan said on Good Morning Britain next to his co-host, Susanna Reid.

“A lot of people took issue with your comments about the Women’s March, including the woman who sits next to you every morning,” said Reid.

“Well then, come and debate it,” replied Morgan.

In a series of follow-up tweets and replies to other Twitter users, Morgan laid into McGregor (“He’s an actor, not the Dalai bloody Lama,” he wrote) and further criticized the marches (“I disagreed with a political march fuelled by celebrity hate & threats,” he wrote).

Was going on Good Morning Britain, didn't realise @piersmorgan was host. Won't go on with him after his comments about #WomensMarch — Ewan McGregor (@mcgregor_ewan) January 24, 2017

Sorry to hear that @mcgregor_ewan – you should be big enough to allow people different political opinions. You're just an actor after all. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 24, 2017

He's an actor, not the Dalai bloody Lama. https://t.co/s2wRouuq0G — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 24, 2017

Oh pipe down you sanctimonious clown. I disagreed with a political march fuelled by celebrity hate & threats. https://t.co/ky0BQKqNwx — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 24, 2017

McGregor’s decision to pull out stemmed from an essay Morgan wrote for the Daily Mail, in which the former CNN personality criticized Madonna for saying she has “thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House” during her speech at the march in Washington, D.C. on Saturday. (Madonna later clarified her comments, saying she does “not promote violence” and that she “spoke in metaphor.”)

“How does threatening to assassinate Donald Trump, and all his White House staff for that matter, play into the narrative of ‘End the hate!’ or ‘Love Trumps hate!’ It doesn’t,” wrote Morgan, who said he identifies as a feminist.

“This March turned from a defense of Women’s Rights into a celebration of Women’s Wrongs — a procession of high-profile female celebrities just spewing bile,” Morgan went on to write.

In a tweet promoting the article, Morgan said the march was ultimately “about Trump-bashing, bomb threats & hateful jibes at other women.”