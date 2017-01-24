Cate Blanchett refers to Trump during Emotional Interview with Jimmy Fallon

The best late-night interviews are energetic, genuine, and awkward. Sometimes, however, those emotions need to be generated artificially. On Monday night’s episode of The Tonight Show, host Jimmy Fallon and guest Cate Blanchett played a game called Emotional Interview, in which they had to talk while adapting to constantly changing prompts.

The first prompt was “Exes Who Just Ran Into Each Other,” so the two traded icy barbs until, mid-sentence, the prompt changed to “Gives Bad Advice” and Fallon suddenly recommended that Blanchett get Botox on only one side of her face. He then suggested she take all the money in her savings account and bet it on a racehorse. “Or give it to Trump,” Blanchett mused, to audience applause. Blanchett kept the Trump references going with her next prompt, “Uses Too Many Metaphors.”

“It’s great to be doing something about midlife crises because it’s absurd and ridiculous. I mean, almost as absurd and ridiculous as a man who has filed for corporate bankruptcy four times, who’s running the largest economy in the world,” Blanchett said.

Watch the clip above.