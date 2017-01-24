The Blacklist casts The Office alum as new Blacklister

The Blacklist has tapped a familiar face from The Office as its next Blacklister.

EW has learned exclusively that Melora Hardin will guest-star as Isabella Stone. Socialite by day, character assassin by night, Isabella is a ruthless Blacklister who will obliterate a target by using any means necessary, including scandal, public humiliation, extortion, and theft.

The actress, whose recent credits include Transparent and Scandal, will appear in the Andrew McCarthy-directed episode slated for Feb. 9.

The Blacklist airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.