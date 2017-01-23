Vampire Diaries: Tyler Lockwood comes face-to-face with Damon

The Vampire Diaries fans knew there was hope of seeing Tyler Lockwood again, but now it’s official: Tyler will return in this week’s episode.

After last week’s episode ended with Sybil putting Damon in a catatonic state (and potentially flooding him with his humanity), Caroline and Bonnie have no choice but to enter Damon’s mind. Once there, they’ll run into “familiar faces from the past,” including but hopefully not limited to the beloved werewolf that Damon killed earlier this season.

The CW has released an image of Tyler’s return, but the question remains: Will Tyler be the only familiar face? If we’re talking about people that could make Damon feel guilty, there’s a long list of possible candidates.

The Vampire Diaries airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.