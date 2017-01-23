Tom Hanks, Oprah Winfrey, and more join NBC's Tom Brokaw anniversary special

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Tom Brokaw’s time at NBC News, the network will air a star-studded primetime special titled Tom Brokaw at NBC News: The First 50 Years. The program will air later this month.

Tom Hanks, Jon Stewart, Oprah Winfrey, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Colin Powell, and more famous faces will each sit down with Brokaw for an in-depth conversation about race relations, politics, the women’s movement, technology, and global affairs in the two-hour special. There will also be footage from some of Brokaw’s most memorable interviews and highlights, including his coverage of Watergate, the Berlin Wall, and 10 presidential campaigns.

“For 50 years I’ve been covering stories around the world for NBC News and this is a unique opportunity to share those experiences with friends and our audience,” Brokaw said in a statement. “It’s a little overwhelming to realize how far I’ve gone and what I’ve seen.”

Brokaw got his start at NBC in 1966 covering Ronald Reagan’s first run for office, and remained with the network through different bureaus, decades, and positions, co-hosting TODAY in 1976, and becoming the anchor and managing editor of NBC Nightly News With Tom Brokaw in 1983.

Watch a preview for the special below.

Tom Brokaw at NBC News: The First 50 Years will air on Jan. 29 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.