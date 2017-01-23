Stephen Colbert to host 2017 Emmys, already making Trump jokes

Stephen Colbert has been tapped to host the Emmys this year.

CBS announced The Late Show host will host the 69th annual primetime ceremony next fall.

The hiring assures that the first Emmys of Donald Trump’s presidency won’t lack for jokes about the commander-in-chief.

In fact, Colbert wasted no time, issuing this statement: “This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period. Both in person and around the globe.” (Which is, of course, riffing on Trump press secretary Sean Spicer’s claim that the president’s inauguration was the most-watched ever).

The move also could be seen as a sign of support for the network’s late-night talent — Colbert endured some rocky ratings since taking over the series from David Letterman in 2015, but Trump’s inauguration week pushed the former Colbert Report host to near-record numbers.

Added CBS executive Jack Sussman: “Stephen is the ultimate master of ceremonies with award-winning creative talents, and as we’ve seen the past few months, he has a fearless passion for live television.”

Colbert previously hosted the 39th Annual Kennedy Center Honors on CBS. His CBS late-night colleague, James Corden, will host the Grammy Awards on Feb. 12. The Emmy telecast — and choosing the host — rotates among the four major broadcast networks each year; last year’s ceremony on ABC was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

The primetime Emmys will be broadcast Sept. 17 live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Nominations will be announced July 13.