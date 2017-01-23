Stacey Dash leaves Fox News

Stacey Dash and Fox News have gone their separate ways.

The cable news network decided not to renew Dash’s contract in the fall, and she hasn’t appeared on air since September, a Fox News spokesperson confirmed to EW.

As of Monday morning, Dash’s Twitter bio still listed her as a Fox News contributor. A rep for the actress did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.

Dash, who rose to fame in 1995’s Clueless, didn’t shy away from controversial topics during her tenure as a Fox News contributor. As the #OscarsSoWhite debate continued last January, Dash made a plea to “get rid of channels like BET” and stated that there “shouldn’t be a Black History Month.”

Dash addressed the controversy during the Oscars telecast in February, when host Chris Rock jokingly named her “the Academy’s Minority Outreach Program.”

“I cannot wait to help my people out,” she said on the Oscars stage. “Happy Black History Month!”