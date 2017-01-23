Entertainment Weekly

TV

Snowden-like drama pilot ordered by CBS

@JamesHibberd

Posted on

Barton Gellman/Getty Images

CBS has ordered a drama pilot with a familiar-sounding set-up.

The project is about a former general counsel for the NSA who becomes “a whistleblower in an international scandal.” The character then  “embarks on a new career at a storied law firm in Boston, facing the reality that while half the country thinks he’s our greatest patriot, the other half thinks he’s a traitor.”  

The project is somewhat reminiscent, of course, of the journey of NSA whistleblower/leaker Edward Snowden — only instead of ending up as a fugitive in Russia, the character is apparently acquitted and goes to work for a law firm. 

The show’s title is Perfect Citizen (which sounds a bit like a play on the Snowden documentary Citizen Four) and it’s from writer-producer Craig Turk (The Good Wife).  

Also: CBS has ordered Killer Instinct, which is from a soon-to-be-published novel by the uber-prolific James Patterson.

The pitch: “A former CIA operative who has since built a ‘normal’ life as a gifted professor and writer is pulled back into his old life when the NYPD needs his help to stop a serial killer on the loose.” 

That’s from writer Michael Rauch (Royal Pains) and has Alan Cumming (The Good Wife) attached to act in the show as well as executive produce.  

 

