SNL suspends writer for mocking Trump's 10-year-old

Saturday Night Live “instantly suspended” a writer who made a joke about one of Donald Trump’s children on Twitter.

Katie Rich (pictured right) fired off a tweet targeting 10-year-old Barron Trump on Friday. It read, “Barron will be this country’s first homeschool shooter.”

The writer was quickly suspended by the late-night show, a source familiar with the situation confirms to EW. Rich deleted the tweet hours later and then apologized on Monday, writing, “I sincerely apologize for the insensitive tweet. I deeply regret my actions & offensive words. It was inexcusable & I’m so sorry.”

We’re told Rich has been suspended indefinitely. New York Times first reported the news.

Obviously, even in today’s hostile and ultra-partisan online environment, jokes about a politician’s kids are considered off limits.

Rich had been writing for SNL since December 2013 and worked on the Weekend Update newscast.