NBC wants revenge — and has tapped Seth Meyers and Mike O’Brien to carry out the plot.

On Monday, the network ordered to a pilot an untitled comedy series that is executive produced by Seth Meyers and Mike O’Brien. This marks a reunion of sorts for the Late Night with Seth Meyers host and the SNL vet, who worked together on NBC’s late-night night sketch series.

Formerly known as AP Bio, the untitled prospective single-camera series, which is written by O’Brien, centers on a cynical Ivy League professor, who, after seeing his dream job disappear, toils as a high school biology teacher. He enlists the kids “to plot out revenge on those who wronged him.”

SNL overlord Lorne Michaels, Late Night with Seth Meyers producer Mike Shoemaker, and former Portlandia producer Andrew Singer also serve as executive producers of the pilot.

Meyers, who co-created and executive-produces IFC’s Documentary Now!, and Shoemaker co-created Hulu’s The Awesomes and served as executive producers of the animated comedy alongside Michaels and Singer.