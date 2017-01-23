After nearly a decade off the air, MTV’s ode to uber-spoiled teen princesses is coming back.

MTV is reviving its iconic hit reality series My Super Sweet 16, EW has learned.

The show that chronicles a typically wealthy teen’s epic party is returning for a new edition, the network has confirmed.

According to a casting notice, the format will be open to girls and boys willing to unleash their inner Veruca Salt. The occasion can be other coming-of-age events aside from a 16th birthday bash, such as a debutante ball or quinceañera.

Right now, this all the detail that’s being confirmed by the network.

The original series ran for 61 episodes and spawned the spin-off Exiled (where Super Sweet‘s most spoiled were sent to a harsh remote location). The show has also featured a number of celebrity parties, including ones thrown by Bow Wow and Chris Brown.

Also, lest we forget:

… there are these early Jennifer Lawrence’s Super Sweet 16 MTV ads.