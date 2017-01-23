Legends of Tomorrow: Can the Legion of Doom really work together?

Now that the Legion of Doom’s true goal has been revealed, will the triumvirate of evil actually be able to work together on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow?

Sure, the Reverse-Flash (Matt Letscher) was able to lure Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough) and Malcolm Merlyn (John Barrowman) to his cause — with Leonard Snart (Wentworth Miller) soon to join the team as well — but each of these men is a leader in their own right, which means working toward the singular purpose of using the Spear of Destiny to rewrite reality isn’t going to be easy. EW turned to executive producer Phil Klemmer to get the scoop on what’s in store:

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: The Legion is going after Rip Hunter for the Spear of Destiny. Can you expand on what the spear does?

PHIL KLEMMER: We talked a little bit about the idea that this mystical object was there at Christ’s crucifixion, is imbued with mystical powers, and we allude to the fact that it can rewrite reality itself, which is a vague and confusing notion we try to explain. Our show is all about time travel and the idea that you can go and change things. This is basically like the trump card — ugh, I hate to use that word. The Spear of Destiny basically allows you rewrite history once and for all — past, present, and future. If you think about our team going through time changing things, they’re writing in pencil; the Spear of Destiny allows you to write history in indelible pen. Whoever has it can basically render our team completely impotent. You can erase the Legends from ever having existed with no time aberrations. It’s a divine artifact that imparts divine powers.

What is the Legion’s ultimate goal in rewriting history?

Obviously, the bad guys want it because it’s a powerful thing. As we get into the back half of the season, you get into the pathos psychology of why each of our members of the Legion of Doom wants it, because it’s just boring if bad guys just want the Spear of Destiny just to be bad with. We dig out the personal reasons why Malcolm Merlyn, Eobard Thawne, and Damien Darhk each want it. They’re bad guys, but they’re also human beings.

What is motivating Malcolm?

Malcolm’s a guy who has enormous regret over the mistakes he made, like the crashing of the Queen’s Gambit, which led to the show Arrow, but also the estrangement of his child, the death of his wife, etc.

How about for Darhk?

The Damien Darhk who we have on our show, who was plucked out of the ’80s, has been told by Thawne, “Hey man, your future sucks, you die at the end of Arrow season 4, so you need me if you want to fix that.”

What about the Reverse-Flash?

Thawne’s reasons for having it are more mysterious, but of course we know that he’s not a normal speedster. The fact that Eddie Thawne (Rick Cosnett) committed suicide in The Flash season 1 has made him not a whole person. Getting the Spear of Destiny, of course they want to be bad guys and be king-of-the-world sort of guys, but they also want to fix these very personal things in their lives. That’s the fun of being able to do TV is we get to learn more about these bad guys, and eventually, in episode 10, we get to tell an episode from the point of view of the Legion of Doom, which is enormously fun.

Since they’re all leaders in their own right, how does the Legion work together?

That’s a great point. That’s why we had multiple baddies — we wanted it to be a den of vipers. We wanted to give them their own personal agendas. Yeah, the fun is the prospect of them buddy-f—ing each other. In episode 10, which is two episodes from now, it all reaches a head. The conflict among the three primary members of the Legion, it’s all about asymmetrical power. Eobard Thawne, the speedster, is the only one who is able to take them through time, he’s the one who brought the missions to them, he’s the one recruited them. He’s not stupid; he picked three people for a reason. There’s a reason they don’t build tables with three legs; they tend to collapse. That was integral to his plan. He didn’t do this out of the goodness of his heart, bringing on Merlin and Darhk.

But what we get to in episode 10 is the two lesser shareholders of the Legion; are they going to turn against each other, or are they going to team up? How do they find equality? When you’re dealing with a speedster and this guy who clearly has them by whatever sensitive part of the body you choose, how do you take back leverage? There’s a great twist in the episode because you realize the one thing that Eobard Thawne is scared of. They basically force him to confront that and force him to decide, “Either we help you, or you go it alone and you’re screwed.” In a way, the episode is all about a stronger Legion, because they finally find that everybody becomes a 33 percent shareholder, but I don’t think there’s a lot of shows where you can have an episode all told basically from the point of view of your bad guys. It’s every bit as much an episode of Legends as a normal episode.

We know that Captain Cold will be joining the Legion at some point. How will the team react to this new version of him, especially since some don’t know him?

There is a version of Snart that we got to know in season 1, and he underwent an evolution. He died trying to save the team. From a moral sense, he would get the most improved award for the Legends. It doesn’t make any sense of the Legion to go and recruit a rehabilitated version of Snart. The one that we met this season isn’t the Snart we know and love.

Might Snart try to recruit Mick (Dominic Purcell) for the Legion? What can you tease of that push and pull between them now?

For Rory, that’s really interesting, because his loyalty transcends good and bad. He’s Snart’s partner. The one constant in his life is that they have each other’s backs. When he returns to our show, it’s most interesting for Rory, because it sets him up for a big backslide. Rory is so vociferous about, “I’m not a hero, I’m never going to change,” but I think his arc with Amaya (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) this season is pretty poignant, especially in the last episode you guys saw. She’s gotten under his skin. It’s not a romantic thing, but there’s a real Beauty and the Beast vibe that those two characters have. So when Snart comes back, it’s really a question of, “Who is Rory? Has he really made progress? Or is he going to slip into his old ways?”

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow returns on a new night and time, Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.