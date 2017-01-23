Last Man on Earth taps Kristen Wiig for recurring role

A Will Forte-Kristen Wiig reunion is coming to Earth.

The SNL vet has signed on for a recurring role on Forte’s Fox post-apocalyptic comedy The Last Man on Earth, EW has confirmed. Details about the character are being kept under wraps for the time being.

TVLine first reported the casting, and a Fox spokesperson would not confirm or comment on the news.

Forte and Wiig worked together on the NBC late night sketch series and starred on the big screen together in MacGruber (which was adapted from the SNL bits the pair did together) and The Brothers Solomon. One SNL vet, Jason Sudeikis, had a recurring role on Last Man on Earth in seasons 1 and 2, while another, Will Ferrell, made a fateful cameo in one episode.

Last Man returns for the second half of season 3 on March 5.

To read a Q&A with star Mary Steenburgen, whose fate looked grim after the fall finale, click here.