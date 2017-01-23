British sitcom star Gorden Kaye has died at the age of 75, his former agency confirmed to the BBC.

Kaye became a household name in the U.K. during the ’80s with his starring role as French cafe owner René Artois in the BBC sitcom, ‘Allo ‘Allo! Set during the Nazi occupation, the show debuted in 1982 and ran for 10 years. Kaye’s portrayal of Artois earned a BAFTA nomination in 1986.

“So sad to hear news of Gorden Kaye,” the actor’s ‘Allo ‘Allo! costar, Vicki Michelle, wrote on Twitter. “A brilliantly talented actor, consummate professional, loved the world over. There’ll never be another Rene.”

The actor’s other credits included director Terry Gilliam’s 1985 science fiction classic Brazil and the soap opera Coronation Street.

Kaye died at a care home on Monday morning.