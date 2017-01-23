Donald Trump gives first interview as president to ABC News

Donald Trump is giving his first one-on-one interview as president.

The 45th President of the United States will appear on World News Tonight With David Muir in a one-hour primetime special on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC, the network announced Monday. The sitdown will take place at the White House and is described as a “wide-ranging” discussion.

While this is Trump’s first one-on-one interview as President, the 70-year-old has given a handful of interviews after the election. Trump talked to 60 Minutes as well as the New York Times and Fox News Sunday.

In addition to appearing on World News Tonight, the interview will air on Nightline, ABCNews.com, ABC News Radio, and ABC NewsOne on Wednesday, and Good Morning America on Thursday.