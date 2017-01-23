Darren Criss cast as Music Meister in The Flash-Supergirl musical crossover

The Flash-Supergirl crossover has found its Music Meister!

Darren Criss will play the villain in the Berlanti-verse’s upcoming musical crossover, EW has confirmed. The crossover episode will reunite Criss with his fellow Glee alums Grant Gustin and Melissa Benoist, who play The Flash and Supergirl, respectively.

Criss will have some big shoes to fill in this role. Neil Patrick Harris previously brought the character to life on the animated series Batman: The Brave and the Bold.

As EW previously reported, the musical crossover kicks off at the end of Supergirl‘s March 20 episode, meaning the majority of the action will take place on The Flash‘s March 21 episode. Directed by Dermott Downs, the highly anticipated hour will feature musical performances from Gustin, Benoist, Jesse L. Martin, Legends of Tomorrow‘s Victor Garber, Carlos Valdes, Jeremy Jordan, and Arrow alum John Barrowman, who currently stars on Legends of Tomorrow.

TVLine was the first to report Criss’ casting.

Supergirl returns Monday, while The Flash returns Tuesday, both at 8 p.m. ET, on The CW.