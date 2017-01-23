Cristela Alonzo defends the Dallas Cowboys in new Netflix special

Cristela Alonzo knows the Dallas Cowboys haven’t always had the best record — but that doesn’t mean the Texas-born comedian has even considered abandoning her team.

“My friends tell me, all the time, they say the same thing: ‘Switch teams,'” Alonzo says in an exclusive clip from her upcoming Netflix special, Lower Classy. “That’s my team! I can’t do that, that’s my team. It’s like having a kid that’s flunking math. It’s like, ‘Ah, f— it, I’m going to cheer for the neighbor’s kid, he’s smart!’ You can’t do that!”

Lower Classy marks Alonzo’s first special for Netflix. Aside from standup, she’s most known for creating and starring in ABC sitcom Cristela, which ran for one season from 2014 to 2015.

Watch the exclusive clip above, and see the entire hour when it debuts on Netflix Jan. 24.